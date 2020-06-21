Coronavirus crisis: India reports 15,412 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest so far

India's coronavirus cases and recoveries saw the biggest single-day increase of 15,412 and 13,925, respectively, on Sunday. The country's total COVID-19 tally has now surged to 4,10,461, including 2,27,756 recoveries and 1,69,451 active cases. India's death toll due to COVID-19 stand at 13,254. India's recovery rate continues to rise at over 55.5 per cent. There's a gap of 58,308 between the number of recoveries and active COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra, which is the most affected state in terms of coronavirus, has reported 1,28,205 coronavirus cases. The active patients are 58,068, while 64,153 patients have recovered and the state has reported 5,984 deaths. Tamil Nadu has 24,825 active cases and 31,316 recoveries and 704 deaths. The total cases in the state stand at 56,845. Delhi has reported 23,340 active cases, including 31,294 recoveries and 1,638 deaths, taking its total COVID-19 tally to 56,746.

India has registered over 10,000 cases for the 10th day in a row. The country has witnessed a surge of 2,19,955 infections from June 1 till 21, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh among the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to ICMR, a total of 68,07,226 samples tested till 19th June, of which 1,90,730 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the highest number of tests done on a day so far. Notably, India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia. According to Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is at the eighth position in terms of the death toll.

