Dr Reddy's launches Favipiravir for COVID-19 treatment in India

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), on Wednesday, announced the launch of Avigan (Favipiravir) 200 mg tablets in India. The drug major said that Avigan (Favipiravir) has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for treatment of patients with mild to moderate coronavirus disease.

Dr Reddy's Avigan will come in a complete therapy pack of 122 tablets with a two-year shelf life. To ensure accelerated access to medicine, the company has initiated a free home delivery service in 41 cities across the country.

DRL launched the innovator brand Avigan (Favipiravir) as part of is tie-up with Japan's Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co.

"We are pleased to bring this important innovator medicine to the patients in India. The need for high quality and efficacy, affordability, and better disease management are key priorities for us," said M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer for branded markets (India and emerging markets) at Dr Reddy's.

