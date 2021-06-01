Eli Lilly's antibody drugs against Covid-19 receive 'emergency' approval in India

Eli Lilly and Company India has received a nod from India's drug regulator for emergency use of its antibody drugs combination, which is used for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. Eli Lilly said it has received permission for "restricted emergency use" of its monoclonal antibody drugs, bamlanivimab 700 mg and etesevimab 1400 mg. Both of these drugs are used together for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

"Lilly is engaging in active dialogue with the Indian government and regulatory authorities to donate bamlanivimab and etesevimab in order to speed up access and provide treatment options for patients with COVID-19," the company said in a statement. Both of these drugs have already been authorised in the US and select EU countries for "emergency use" on Covid-19 patients.

"We are pleased that we have another innovative treatment option to offer India's healthcare providers who continue to be at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19," Eli Lilly and Company India MD Luca Visini said.

In May, Eli Lilly's other drug, Baricitinib, also received 'restricted emergency use approval' from the health ministry's central drugs standard control organisation. The drug is used in combination with Remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The company has already given additional voluntary licences to MSN Labs, Torrent Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Lupin, Natco and Sun Pharmaceutical to manufacture and sell the low-cost versions of Baricitinib in India.

