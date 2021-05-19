FinMin releases Rs 8,924 cr to 25 states for combating COVID-19

The finance ministry has released Rs 8,923.8 crore to 25 states as a grant to rural local bodies amid the second Covid-19 wave. It's the first installment of the basic (untied) grants and will be utilised for Covid prevention and mitigation measures.

The ministry has also issued an advisory for the guidance of panchayats with regards to the action that needs to be taken for combating the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the ministry, a communication campaign should be run in rural areas to dispel misinformation on COVID-19 infection. Panchayats will draw the frontline volunteers for the campaign, including elected panchayat representatives, teachers, and ASHA workers.

The funds will also be used to buy necessary protective equipment like finger oxy-meters, N-95 masks, infrared thermal scanning instruments, and sanitisers. Panchayats will also make sure information on testing, vaccination centres, doctors, hospital beds is displayed on a real-time basis.

To leverage the available IT infrastructure in the panchayat offices, schools, and common service centres should be used for tracking and information display, panchayati raj ministry statement said. Panchayats will improvise households as home quarantine locations, wherever possible.

In consultation with the health dept, panchayats will also be designated to facilitate vaccination drives to ensure maximum coverage of the eligible population. Considering the rising unemployment in the rural areas, panchayats will leverage central as well as state schemes towards the provision of rations, drinking water supply, sanitation, MGNREGA employment.

They'll also set up a proper inter-linkage with the medical facilities at the nearby district and sub-districts so that emergency requirements like ambulances, advanced testing and treatment facilities, multi-speciality care etc are provided to those in need without much loss of time.

Also read: Karnataka CM announces Covid-19 relief package worth Rs 1,250 cr

Also read: Bitcoin tanks below $40,000; here's why