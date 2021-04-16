India's record Covid-19 surge continues -- 2.17 lakh new cases, 1,185 dead in one day

Touching another gim milestone, India reported 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases and 1,185 deaths on Thursday. As many as 1.18 lakh people were discharged during the day, the health ministry data suggests. As India's Covid-19 tally crosses 1 lakh mark for over a week now, the active tally has also touched 15.6 lakh. As of April 16, India's total caseload stands at 1.4 crore, including 1.25 crore recovered, 15.6 lakh active cases and 1.74 lakh deaths.

To combat the deadly virus, India has doubled down its efforts by increasing vaccination. The total vaccination as of Thursday stood at 11.7 crore. Globally, India is the second worst-affected country in the world after the US, according to data by John Hopkins University. The US reported 31,495,164 cases so far.

In India, Maharashtra is the worst affected state by coronavirus. The western state reported 27,061 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. West Bengal recorded the highest single-day spike of 7,391 cases and Delhi 10,799. Maharashtra also reported the highest number of fatalities in the last 24 hours (627 deaths), followed by Chhattisgarh (255), and Delhi (216). Where eight states/ union territories have not reported a single death due to coronavirus in the same duration. These include Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

In view of the "unprecedented rise" in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the Union Home Ministry said its officers up to the level of Under Secretary can work from home and only 50 per cent of staff need to attend office.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

