India records 3.66 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 3,754 deaths in 24 hours

India has recorded 3.66 lakh new Covid-19 cases and 3,754 deaths in the past 24 hours, a significant reduction from over 4 lakh cases reported in the last couple of days. As per Union Health Ministry data, India's active caseload stands at 37.4 lakh, while 2.4 lakh people have succumbed to the pandemic. Total cases stand at 2.2 crore and 1.86 crore people have recovered. On the vaccination front, India has inoculated 17.01 crore people so far. India's case positivity rate has risen to 24.83 per cent, while the recovery rate to 82.39 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year. The figure crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,37,50,077 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease across the country, including 14,74,606 on Sunday. The 3,754 new fatalities include 572 from Maharashtra, 490 from Karnataka, 294 from Uttar Pradesh, 273 from Delhi, 236 from Tamil Nadu, 191 from Punjab, 189 from Chhattisgarh, 180 from Uttarakhand, 159 from Rajasthan, 151 from Haryana, 124 from West Bengal and 121 from Gujarat.

Of the total 2,46,116 deaths caused by the viral disease, 75,849 were reported from Maharashtra, 19,344 from Delhi, 18,776 from Karnataka, 15,648 from Tamil Nadu, 15,464 from Uttar Pradesh, 12,327 from West Bengal, 10,570 from Chhattisgarh and 10,506 from Punjab.

