New Covid strain: Delhi makes 14-day quarantine mandatory for those coming from Andhra, Telangana

People coming from Andhra Pradesh or Telangana by bus, train, flight, car, truck or any other mode of transportation will have to mandatorily undergo 14-day institutional quarantine in Delhi. The decision has been taken given a new virulent of Covid-19, which is spreading fast in these states. As per the Delhi government, quarantine can either be paid or at a government-allocated institutional facility.

The order was released by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday. It says those who have received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccines will have to show their certificate and they can undergo 7-day mandatory home quarantine upon their arrival in Delhi. The same rule will apply for those who will show a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours prior to their journey.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal thanks Centre for supplying 700 MT oxygen to Delhi

In case they don't have the facility of home quarantine, they can choose to stay at a government institution or a paid facility for a seven-day mandatory quarantine. As per the guidelines, those checking into hotels, resorts or state bhawans will have to ensure all those arriving in the state adhere to these quarantine rules.

The state government has exempted government officials travelling from these states to Delhi on official work from undergoing mandatory quarantine if they are asymptomatic. They just will have to monitor their health for 14 days. The Andhra Pradesh government has said a "very infectious" strain of Covid-19, B.1.617 and B.1, is spreading fast in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, especially among younger people. So far, it has been concluded that this variant, N44K, is neither 'variant of interest' nor is "virulent".

"The major strains identified from the samples of south India (AP, Karnataka, Telangana), from the positives of the April month data, are B.1.617 and B.1, which are very infectious and also spreading in the younger age groups apart from the adults," Andhra Pradesh Covid Command and Control Centre Chairman KS Jawahar Reddy said in a statement. As per the latest available data, Delhi's total tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 12.7 lakh, including 11.6 lakh recoveries, 18,398 deaths, and 90,629 active cases.

Also Read: COVID-19 crisis: Nearly 1,450% jump in containment zones in Delhi in 1 month

Also Read: Nationwide lockdown option 'being discussed', says Centre amid COVID crisis in India