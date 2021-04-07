Night curfew in Gujarat till April 30 amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Gujarat government has announced night curfew from 08:00 pm to 06:00 am in 20 cities from April 7, i.e., Wednesday till April 30 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases after a review meeting headed by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The cities where curfew will be imposed are: Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Bhavanagar, Rajkot, Anand, Vadodara, Godhra, Junagadh, Amreli, Mehsana, Dahod, Patan, Bhuj, Bharuch, Jamnagar, Surendranagar, Morbi, Gandhidham and Nadiad. Before this, night curfew from 09:00 pm to 06:00 am was imposed in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat.

The Gujarat High Court had suggested imposing a curfew or lockdown for three to four days to break the infection chain as the COVID-19 situation was getting "out of control" in the state.

Besides this, the government has also banned political and social gatherings till April 30. Gujaratis cannot invite more than 100 people to a marriage ceremony.

State government offices will remain shut on every Saturday and Sunday this month. Poll-bound areas like Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and Morva Hadaf assembly were, however, exempt from these curbs.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said that the Centre will also send a team of medical experts to help the state government chalk out a strategy to check the rise in cases. Talking about the need to ramp up RT-PCR tests, Rupani said, "Contact tracing will be increased to identify the infected people. Such patients will be isolated so that the chain of infection can be broken. We have decided to strictly implement restrictions in micro containment zones and the help of police will be taken."

Gujarat reported 3,280 new COVID-19 cases, 2,167 recoveries and 17 deaths on Tuesday. Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state are over 3.24 lakh with over 3.04 lakh recoveries. COVID-19 death toll in Gujarat stands at 4,598 whereas the state has a total of 17,348 so far.

Meanwhile, several villages and towns in Central Gujarat like Lunawada, Santrampur, Malataj, Demol, Rupaiyapura, Sarsa, Virsad, Pansora and Changa have chosen to go for voluntary lockdown amid rise in coronavirus cases. Various trade associations have also decided to shut down their businesses.

