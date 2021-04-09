Over 6.45 cr doses exported, 9.4 cr dispatched to states: Vardhan amid vaccine row

Amid the ongoing row over vaccine shortage in the country, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, during the 24th meeting of the high-level group of ministers on COVID-19 today, said the country has exported 6.45 crore doses to as many as 84 countries. This includes 1.05 crore doses to 44 countries as grants, 3.58 crores to 25 countries as commercial contracts and 1.82 crores to 39 countries through the COVAX facility of the World Health Organisation.

He said on the other hand, 9.4 crore vaccines have been allocated to different states of India as part of the government's mega vaccination programme. In the past 24 hours alone, he said, 36.9 lakh doses were dispatched to states. "Last week we even gave 43 Lakh doses one day, probably the highest given anywhere in the whole world," said Dr Vardhan.

Elaborating on inoculation data about healthcare and frontline workers, Dr Vardhan said over 89 lakh healthcare workers have got the first dose and over 54 lakhs have got the second dose. As far as frontline or field level workers are concerned, over 98 lakhs got the first dose and over 45 lakhs have got the second dose, he said.

As per the health minister, for those between 45 and 59 years of age, the first dose has been received by over 2.61 crore people and the second dose by 5.2 lakh. Among those above 60 yrs of age, over 3.75 cr have received the first dose and over 13 lakh second. "Right now 0.46 per cent of the active critical patients are on ventilators, 2.31 per cent on ICU (intensive care unit) and 4.51 per cent on oxygen-supported beds," he said, adding the country's fatality rate continues to come down and at present, it is 1.28 per cent.

He said 149 districts have not seen even a single case of COVID-19 in the last 7 days; 8 districts have not seen a case in the last 14 days; 3 in the last 21 days; and 63 in the last 28 days. He said 1.19 crore people have totally recovered so far, and that India's recovery rate has now come down to 91.22 per cent from 96-97 per cent two-three months back.

India is currently facing the severest Covid-19 surge in the world, with the country recording over 1.31 lakh news cases on Thursday alone. The sudden spurt in infection has not only put pressure on the country's healthcare system but has also caused difficulties to common people as various state governments have resorted to Covid-19 induced curbs and lockdowns.

Meanwhile, the Centre has said the government will not stop the supply of made-in-India vaccines to other nations but at the same time, it'll also ensure the country's domestic needs are taken care of. "We have always said the supply of made-in-India vaccines abroad would continue taking into account our domestic requirements," said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

