3.48 new Covid-19 cases, record 4,205 deaths in 24 hours; positivity rate dips to 17.56%

India reported 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases and the highest 4,205 deaths in the last 24 hours, as health ministry data shows. Around 3,55,338 patients were discharged on Tuesday, which is more than the total infections reported in a single day. India's active caseload has also fallen for the second straight day but it's higher from yesterday. The recovery rate rises to 83 per cent and the case positivity has also declined to 17.56 per cent.

The covid-19 situation in India

Total cases: 2,33,40,938

Total discharges: 1,93,82,642

Death toll: 2,54,197

Active cases: 37,04,099

Total vaccination: 17,52,35,991

India had reported over 3.29 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,876 deaths on Monday, and more than 3.56 lakh people recovered from the infection. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total 30.75 crore samples were tested till May 10 (Monday). Over 19.83 lakh samples were tested on May 10, according to the central body.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year. The figure crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4.

The 4,205 new fatalities include 793 from Maharashtra, 480 from Karnataka, 347 from Delhi, 301 from Uttar Pradesh, 298 from Tamil Nadu, 214 from Punjab, 199 from Chhattisgarh, 169 from Rajasthan, 144 from Haryana, 132 from West Bengal, 118 each from Gujarat and Uttarakhand, 108 from Andhra pradesh and 103 from Jharkhand.

