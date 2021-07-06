3rd Covid wave: 1,000 Ayurveda practitioners to discuss treatment protocol for Covid cases among kids

As concerns over the third wave of Covid-19 gather pace, more than 1,000 senior ayurveda practitioners from across India will get together virtually to discuss the possibilities of developing and adopting a uniform treatment protocol for Covid cases among children.

The two-day online conference starting July 11, will be organised by Kerala-headquartered Vaidyaratnam Group, which has deep roots in Indian Ayurveda, as part of its Founder's Commemoration Day ceremony.

The conference on Covid and post Covid ayurvedic management of paediatric cases comes on the backdrop of growing fears that children may be worst hit by the likely third wave of Covid.

The conference will see participation from paediatrics experts from leading institutes like All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, Ayurveda Medical College, Kannur, and National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur, sharing their clinical experience with case studies from the current and previous Covid cycles.

As per the latest studies, the third wave of covid may affect the age group up to 18. Identifying an ayurvedic approach using substantial scientific evidence and guidance from the experts will be the primary focus this year, Ashtavaidyan Dr ET Neelakandhan Mooss, Director, Vaidyaratnam Group says.

"We expect to develop a treatment protocol for covid management in paediatric cases and have a scientific approach towards covid and post covid management in adults," he adds. Vaidyaratnam is actively involved in prevention, covid management and post covid management -- including free post covid out-patient (OP) and medications for patients in below poverty line (BPL) segments.

Also read: Vaccines maybe 8 times less effective against Delta Covid-19 variant: Study

Dr Tanuja Nesari, Director of All India Institute of Ayurveda, an autonomous organisation under the ministry of Ayush, will deliver the keynote address. She will explain the approach of AYUSH department towards the covid management and measures taken to address the expected third wave which may affect infants and kids. She will also present research updates on topics like adult and pediatric -- immunity, covid management and post covid management.

Last month, the Ayush ministry released detailed guidelines to deal with Covid cases in children stressing the need for preventive treatment (Prophylaxes) as the most effective approach to protect children from this deadly virus.

Also read: Morepen makes 1st test batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine