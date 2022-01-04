66 passengers onboard Mumbai-Goa cruise ship test Covid positive 

After one crew member aboard the cruise ship tested positive for Covid, 66 samples collected from over 2,000 passengers and crew members on the Mumbai-Goa ship have also tested Covid-19 positive.

A medical team was sent to the cruise in PPE kits to conduct an RT-PCR test of all 2,016 people, including passengers and crew members onboard.

Meanwhile, Cordelia Cruise Ship has suspended sailing of ships on January 3 and January 5, citing Covid-19 restrictions.

"Due to a change in safety protocols with the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions and in compliance with government authorities, we will be suspending our sailing for Jan 3, 2022 and Jan 5, 2022. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused. We are thus offering you the flexibility to reschedule later," Cordelia Cruise Ship said in a statement.

"The respective collectors and Mumbai Port Trust (MPT) staff have been informed. The govt will take appropriate measures to discuss disembarking of passengers," Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

The ship operator had been further asked to conduct Covid tests of all passengers. The passengers would not be allowed to disembark if they are found infected with the coronavirus.

The cruise is parked near Mormugao Port cruise terminal as it was not allowed to dock in Goa.