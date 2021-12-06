85% eligible population has received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Mandaviya

India on Monday achieved another vaccination milestone. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya noted on Monday that 85 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Health Minister took to Twitter to celebrate the country's achievement. "Another Day, Another Milestone. 85% of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine," wrote Mandaviya on Twitter.

"With PM @NarendraModi ji's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', India is marching ahead strongly in the fight against COVID-19," the minister added.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that With over 50 per cent of the country's eligible adult population now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the vaccination drive has crossed another important milestone. He added that it is important to keep this momentum going to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

Mandaviya had explained on Sunday that over 50 per cent of the country's India's eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The total vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 127.61 crore

"India's vaccination drive crosses another important milestone. Important to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted, tagging the health minister's tweet on the milestone. "And yes, keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing," PM Modi added.

On November 25, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 120-crore mark. India had crossed the 100-crore vaccination milestone on October 20, 2021. It had taken 279 days to administer 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

