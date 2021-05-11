AB, B blood groups more susceptible to coronavirus, group 'O' least: CSIR study

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), in a non-peer-reviewed research paper, has said that people with AB and B blood groups could be more susceptible to Covid-19 as compared to people with O blood group. Many experts, however, don't agree with these findings.

CSIR's research paper is based on a nationwide serosurvey conducted by the institute, which also concludes that people who eat meat are more prone to contracting coronavirus than those who are vegetarians. The study attributed high fibre content in vegetarian diets to stronger immunity among vegetarians.

High-fibre food is believed to be anti-inflammatory, which can prevent post-infection complications and resist the manifestation of the infection itself. The study, conducted after analysing 10,000 people nationwide, was also reviewed by as many as 140 doctors. It suggests AB and B blood groups are most vulnerable to coronavirus, while people with blood group O were at the lowest sero-positivity or risk.

Dr Ashok Sharma, pathologist, Agra, told India Today though it's likely that blood group O has a better immune response against coronavirus but it does not mean such people should shun all Covid-19 protocols as there are many people with blood group O too who are contracting coronavirus. Senior physician Dr SK Kalra also said it's just a "sample survey" and not a peer-reviewed scientific research paper. He said its findings should be taken with a pinch of salt. He said without understanding why there was a difference in infection rate between different blood groups, it's too early to conclude that some blood groups have better immunity against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India reported over 3.29 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,876 deaths in the last 24 hours. More than 3.56 lakh people recovered from the infection. India's COVID-19 recovery rate is steady at 82.39 per cent whereas the fatality rate stands at 1.09 per cent currently. India's case positivity rate is still over 20 per cent.

