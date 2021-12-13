Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora test positive for COVID-19: BMC

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for COVID-19, Mumbai's municipal corporation on Monday said, according to news agency ANI.

According to a statement from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), both of them had violated COVID norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR test, the civic body stated.

Recently, another popular actor Kamal Haasan had also tested positive for COVID-19. Kamal Haasan after returning from a US trip. The 67-year-old actor, who was vaccinated against the virus, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on November 22. He has now recovered.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Mumbai reported a drop in the daily detections of Covid cases on Sunday. Maharashtra reported 704 fresh cases of coronavirus and 16 deaths, taking the cumulative caseload to around 66.43 lakh and deaths to 1,41,259.

On the other hand, Mumbai logged 187 new cases on Sunday with two deaths. The two patients who died during the day were above the age of 60 and they had co-morbidities. The nearby civic bodies- Panvel, Navi Mumbai and Thane reported zero deaths on Sunday. At present, the total cases in the city stand at 7.65 lakh with 16,357 deaths.