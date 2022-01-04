AIIMS cancels doctors' winter vacation; asks to join duty immediately

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday cancelled the doctors’ winter vacation amid rising COVID-19 cases.



In a notice issued by the hospital administration on Monday, the institute has directed all faculty members to join back their duty with immediate effect at the hospital.



Besides, notice issued by the hospital administration with approval of AIIMS Director mentioned, “In continuation of the office memoranda of dated December 22 and 27, it is to inform that the Competent Authority has decided to cancel the remaining part of the winter vacation from 5th to 10th January due to ongoing COVID-19 and Omicron pandemic.”



The urgent recall of faculty at AIIMS comes when the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital.



Delhi on Monday reported 4,099 fresh COVID-19 cases, and the positivity rate spiralled to 6.46 per cent. The Omicron infection tally has reached 1,892 across the nation. Out of the total Omicron positive, 766 have been discharged from hospitals. So far 23 states have reported Omicron infections, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday.