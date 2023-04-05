scorecardresearch
CORONAVIRUS
Amid rising Covid cases, SC says willing to hear lawyers through video conferencing

India on Wednesday recorded 4,435 new COVID-19 infections, the biggest single-day jump in 163 days

File photo of Supreme Court of India. (India Today Archive) File photo of Supreme Court of India. (India Today Archive)

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday took note of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country and said the Supreme Court is willing to hear lawyers via video conferencing.

Referring to recent media reports, a bench comprising the CJI and Justice J B Pardiwala said the court is more than willing to permit lawyers to appear through the hybrid mode.

"We can hear you through video conferencing mode also," the CJI said.

India on Wednesday recorded 4,435 new COVID-19 infections, the biggest single-day jump in 163 days (five months and 13 days), while the number of active cases increased to 23,091, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719). The death toll increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths, the data stated.

Also Watch: Why Covid-19 cases are increasing in India? Here's what we know so far

Published on: Apr 05, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
