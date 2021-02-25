Are you over 45? Here's how you can get vaccine from March 1

The government has said people above 60 years and 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated across 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres from March 1. Vaccines will be given free of cost at government centres but those who want to get vaccinated from private hospitals will have to pay.

The amount people would need to pay will be decided by the health ministry within 3-4 days as discussions with manufacturers and hospitals are on to finalise the price. During vaccination, you will be required to fill a single-page Yes/No form, which will confirm any medical condition, NDTV reported citing sources, adding that the form will be presented at the time of vaccination.

If you are above 45 and with comorbidities (with one or more diseases), you are eligible to get a Covid-19 jab. However, you'll have to produce a signed medical certificate, showing the severity of your illness.

Javadekar said 27 crore will be vaccinated in this stage, of which 10 crore are above 60. The Centre is yet to release a list of diseases that constitutes co-morbidities.

The Centre may allow access to CoWin app for people to book their slots in the nearest vaccination centre. The government is yet to reveal the date when registrations will start.

Besides, speculations are rife that the government might engage private firms and institutions to cover a much larger target population of 27 crore individuals, though Javadekar didn't divulge any such details. Niti Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul had recently said that in the next phase of vaccination, private sector participation would be on a large scale.

A total of 1,19,07,392 vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 1,61,840 were vaccinated on Tuesday. The Centre aims to vaccinate 30 crore people from priority groups first. These 30 crore Indians come from three groups - 1 crore healthcare providers, 2 crore frontline workers, and 27 crore people over 50 and under 50 with co-morbidities.

