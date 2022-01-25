At least 8 antiviral drugs effective against Omicron, study suggests

Omicron variant remains sensitive to eight of the widely used antiviral drugs and drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19, shows a study by scientists from the University of Kent, England and the Goethe-University Frankfurt, Germany.

Scientists who also explained why the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant causes less severe disease than Delta said that the drugs effective against the variant included EIDD-1931 (active metabolite of molnupiravir), ribavirin, remdesivir, favipravir, PF-07321332 (nirmatrelvir, active ingredient of paxlovid), nafamostat, camostat, and aprotinin.

Remdesvir has been widely available in India. Also, Molnupiravir, which is for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19, with Sp02 >93 per cent, and who have high risk of progression of the disease, including hospitalisation or death, is also now available in India. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services, has issued an EUA to the drug. Following this, the drug has also received approval in several countries including India.

At least 13 firms i.e. Dr Reddy’s, BDR Pharma, Natco, MSN, Hetero, Optimus, Aurobindo, Mylan, Strides, Emcure, Cipla, Sun Pharma, and Torrent are manufacturing the drug in India starting from Rs 35 per capsule. Paxlovid, consisting of Nirmatrelvir, an antiviral medication developed by Pfizer, is yet to be available in India. Several other drugs are also available in India.



Scientists, however, have consistently argued that Omicron is better at escaping immune protection by vaccinations and previous infections. The study said that Omicron variant viruses are particularly sensitive to inhibition by the so-called interferon response, an unspecific immune response that is present in all body cells. This provides the first explanation of why COVID-19 patients infected with the Omicron variant are less likely to experience severe disease, scientists said.

“Our study provides for the first time an explanation about why Omicron infections are less likely to cause severe disease. This is due to Omicron, in contrast to Delta, does not effectively inhibit the host cell interferon immune response,” Professor Martin Michaelis, School of Bioscience, University of Kent, said.

Professor Jindrich Cinatl, Institute of Medical Virology at the Goethe-University said that the data provide encouraging evidence that the available antiviral COVID-19 drugs are also effective against Omicron. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) in its recent bulletin said that Omicron is now in community transmission in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially.

In line with the above study, the Indian government said that most Omicron cases so far have been asymptomatic or mild. Since initial detection has primarily been in vaccinated travellers, this should not be taken to mean that Omicron infection will also be mild in high-risk unvaccinated subjects. The threat level remains high and requires constant vigil as the situation rapidly evolves with community spread,’’ it had said, adding that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and vaccination were main shields against all form mutations of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Also Read: Shares in demat form must for processing investors' service requests: Sebi

Also Read: United Spirits Q3 results: Net profit up 27% to Rs 291 crore