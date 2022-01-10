Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved offers 25-40% discount on Coronil kits

Patanjali Ayurved has announced that the consumer goods company is offering a 25 per cent to 40 per cent discount on its in-house Coronil kit in the wake of rising coronavirus cases and the Omicron variant. Customers can buy this kit from a Patanjali centre nearby, the Patanjali app and its website.



“In order to help Indians amid the threats of coronavirus and Omicron, Patanjali resolved to provide a 25 per cent discount on Coronil kits in all Patanjali centres and we will give a discount of 40 per cent to those who buy a carton or more for wholesale or institutional purposes,” Baba Ramdev said at a press conference.



“In order to decelerate the spread of Omicron, we have decided to make Coronil available to more and more people at an affordable rate,” he added. He further added that those who want to purchase a carton which has 24 boxes or more than that will get a 40 per cent discount.

Meanwhile, Ramdev also claimed that around 500 scientists at Patanjali have worked day in and day out for developing Coronil. He also claimed that a German journal named Journal of Separation Science has put Coronil on its front page and that Coronil has found a spot in some 500 research papers. He said that there were 30 research papers printed by Patanjali on coronavirus itself.

“Conclusion of all these researches is that whether coronavirus or Omicron, regardless of its severity (mild, moderate and severe), Coronil, Swasari and Anu Taila, on which people tried to create a controversy, is effective for all forms of the coronavirus. We have proved this through research and we have saved the lives of the consumers who used it so far,” he further said.



Baba Ramdev has also said that Omicron is less severe and has lesser casualty rates. He added that those people who suffer from chronic blood pressure, diabetes, thyroid, asthma, arthritis, liver, kidney and heart-related issues and even cancer can progress from suffering mild COVID-19 to moderate or even severe in no time. Ramdev urged people to not take coronavirus lightly as casualties are still being reported.

For the unversed, Patanjali is selling these kits as immunity boosters on its website. According to the Patanjali website, these kits have herbs like ashwagandha, giloy, tulsi, kakda singi, rudanti and some other minerals. As per the website, this product can be used from 3 years from the manufacturing date.



