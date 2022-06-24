scorecardresearch
Bengal govt asks schools to reopen schools from June 27

In a notification, the school education department asked authorities to take necessary steps to maintain hygiene on the campus, while ensuring that COVID-19 norms are followed.

The West Bengal government on Friday asked all state-run and state-aided schools to reopen campuses from June 27 with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The government had earlier extended summer vacation by 11 days amid searing heat.

Several private schools, mostly those affiliated to ICSE or CBSE, have, however, resumed physical classes from June 20.

