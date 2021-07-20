Canada bans all flights from India till Aug 21 due to Covid-19

Canadian government has suspended flights to and from India for 30 more days till August 21. Flights between India and Canada were suspended till July 21 previously. Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra confirmed the development in a tweet.

Alghabra tweeted, "Protecting the health and safety of Canadians is our top priority. After reviewing the current international COVID situation we have decided to renew the direct flight ban between Canada and India for 30 days, to August 21, 2021."

Protecting the health and safety of Canadians is our top priority. After reviewing the current international Covid situation we have decided to renew the direct flight ban between Canada and India for 30 days, to August 21st, 2021. pic.twitter.com/hqEYWBrLlm — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) July 19, 2021

As per this advisory dated July 19, Canadians will have to exercise a high degree of caution. Justin Trudeau's government has advised Canadians to avoid any non-essential travel outside Canada till further notice.

The advisory stated that passengers who come back to Canada from India will have to present a pre-departure COVID-19 negative report conducted between 14 to 90 days before departure. This test should be conducted in a third country before continuing their journey to Canada where you might have to stay for 14 days.

Canada, however, relaxed restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers entering its frontiers. Fully vaccinated tourists will not have to present a COVID-19 negative report on their arrival and will also be exempt from quarantine. All travellers will, however, have to present a quarantine plan and be prepared for it in case they do not meet the requirements set by the Canadian government.

"Canadians' safety and security always comes first. With rising vaccination rates and fewer cases in Canada, we can begin to safely ease border measures. A gradual approach to reopening will allow our health authorities to monitor the COVID-19 situation here and abroad. Canadians have worked hard and sacrificed for each other, and because of that work, we can take these next steps safely," Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on relaxing travel requirements for fully vaccinated travellers.

International flights will be allowed to land at 5 more airports- Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport, Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport, Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport and Edmondton International Airport from August 9.

