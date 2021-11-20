China administers complete COVID-19 vaccine doses to 76.3% of population

China had given 76.3% of its population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday.

A total of 1.076 billion people in the country have received the required number of doses for their COVID vaccination, the NHC spokesperson Mi Feng said in a news briefing.

A total of 65.73 million people have received a booster vaccine dose, Wu said.

Also Read: Covid-19: US opens up Covid-19 booster shots to all adults

Also Read: IRCTC: Indian Railways to resume serving cooked meals to passengers