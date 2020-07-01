Coronavirus update: 18,543 new cases, 507 deaths in 24 hours; tally surges to 5.8 lakh

India has reported a total of 507 deaths and 18,653 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Positive cases in the country stand at 5,85,493, including 2,20,114 active cases, 3,47,979 recoveries and 17,400 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The total number of samples tested up to June 30 is 86,26,585, of which 2,17,931 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said. India is currently the fourth worst-affected country in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.

States with the maximum cases include Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. In India, Maharashtra is the most severely affected with 1,74,761 cases, including 75,995 active cases, 90,911 discharges and 7,855 deaths. The national capital has 87,360 cases, including 26,270 active cases, 58,348 discharges and 2,742 deaths. Tamil Nadu has 90,167 cases, including 38,892 active cases, 50074 recoveries and 1,201 deaths.

So far, 13 states have more than 10,000 cases each, namely, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya and Sikkim are the only states to have fewer than 100 cases.

As of today, the coronavirus case tally has reached 10,450,628 across the world, with the US, Brazil and Russia being the most-affected countries in the world at 26,34,432, 1,402,041, and 6,46,929 cases, respectively, John Hopkins University data suggests.

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs further announced some relaxation. The Centre in its new guidelines has relaxed night curfew timings from 10 pm to 5 am. Shops, depending upon their area, have been allowed to have more than five people but with adequate distancing. Training institutions of the central and state governments will be allowed to function with effect from July 15, 2020. International air travel has been allowed in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. However, metro services will remain shut. Schools, colleges, educational, institutions, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums will remain closed. All social, political, religious, cultural gatherings remain prohibited.

