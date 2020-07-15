Coronavirus update: India records 29,429 new cases, 582 deaths in 24 hours; tally rises to 9.36 lakh

India has seen a spike of 29,429 COVID-19 cases and 582 deaths in the last 24 hours, ministry of health data suggests. With this, the total positive cases stand at 9,36,181, including 3,19,840 active cases, 5,92,032 recoveries and 24,309 deaths. Though cases continue to rise in India, the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 63.20%. The recoveries/deaths ratio stands at 96.05:3.95.

This is the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.

Maharashtra's total tally stands at 2,67,565 lakh, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 10,695. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu-the the second-most affected state from corona infection- has recorded 1,47,324 cases. National capital Delhi has registered 1,15,346 positive cases of coronavirus to date, including 18,864 active cases, 93,236 recoveries and 3,446 deaths.

Coronavirus infection in Karnataka has breached 44,077-mark. According to the state health department, the active case count has surged to 25,845, while the death toll has reached 842. COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal has climbed to 980. The state's total tally stands at 32,838.

With the continuous rise in cases, various states are reimposing curbs. Uttar Pradesh government decided to implement strict restrictions across the state on weekends to check the spread of coronavirus, joining Karnataka and Tamil Nadu which have been imposing Sunday lockdown.

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Bihar were among the states that have already announced area-wise lockdown for different duration. Karnataka government has now announced a complete lockdown in Bengaluru for seven days from July 14.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami extended the curbs in Madurai and nearby regions including the Paravai Town Panchayat and several village panchayats till July 14.

The Maharashtra government had earlier announced a comprehensive lockdown in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from July 13-23. The state government had imposed similar curbs in areas around the state capital Mumbai.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said early detection of COVID-19 cases through widespread testing, surveillance and clinical management has resulted in India having one of the lowest fatality rates at 2.66 per cent.

The minister, who visited the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) at Chhattarpur in Delhi to review its COVID-19 management status, also said that "our success" can be seen in the recovery rate which is almost 63 per cent at present.

Coronavirus crisis: Hospitals can't deny cashless claims, says IRDAI