Covaxin has 77.8% efficacy, no safety concerns, confirms new Lancet study

Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine is highly effective, well-tolerated and presents no safety concerns, a new study published in The Lancet said. Lancet peer-review, the medical journal said that Covaxin has been found to have a 77.8 per cent efficacy rate against symptomatic Covid-19 patients.

Covaxin was recently granted the much-coveted emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the shot is approved to use in 17 nations.

The Lancet noted that the Covid-19 vaccine made by Bharat Biotech is ‘highly efficacious’ and presents no safety concern, and induces a “robust antibody response” two weeks after two doses of the shot are administered.

The Lancet journal also adds that more research is needed to understand Covaxin's long-term safety and effectiveness, as well as protection against hospitalisation.

Further, there is yet to be more research to study Covaxin's effect on deterring Covid-19 deaths, and its ability to work on the Delta variant, and other emerging variants.

The Lancet' study revealed that only 684 suspected Covid-19 cases were identified at least 14 days after the second dose, among the total 24,419 participants who received both doses of the vaccine.

Of the confirmed cases, nine did not meet the case definition, being either seropositive for SARS-CoV-2 at baseline or only having one symptom, and thus 130 cases were included in the efficacy analysis. 24 (0.3 per cent) cases occurred among 8471 participants in the vaccine group and 106 (1.2 per cent) among 8,502 participants in the placebo group, resulting in an estimated vaccine efficacy of 77.8 per cent.

Bharat Biotech had informed in July 2021 that the safety and efficacy analysis data from the Phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin had shown an efficacy rate of 77.8 per cent against mild, moderate, and severe instances of Covid-19. Covaxin was found to be 93.4 per cent effective in severe cases.