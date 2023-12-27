COVID-19 case updates: India sees 529 new cases, active number at 4,093; 109 JN.1 cases reported

COVID-19 cases in India: India saw a single-day rise of 529 cases of coronavirus, with the number of active cases at 4,093 cases. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data at 8 am, three new fatalities have been reported – two from Karnataka and one from Gujarat – in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 40 more cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were recorded with the tally of cases reaching 109 till December 26. Thirty-six cases were detected in Gujarat, 34 from Karnataka, 14 from Goa, nine from Maharashtra, six from Kerala, four each from Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, and two from Telangana.

Most of the patients are currently in home isolation.

COVID-19 infections have been on the rise after the emergence of the new JN.1 variant and due to cold weather conditions. The daily numbers had soared to lakhs amid the pandemic, resulting in the infection of over 4.5 crore people and death of over 5.3 lakh since the pandemic began in early 2020.

As many as 4.4 crore people recovered from the disease, with the national recovery rate at 98.81 per cent. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

All about new COVID-19 variant, JN.1:

The JN.1 variant, a descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage of SARS COV2, first emerged in August this year in Luxembourg.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul highlighting the importance of ramping up tests and strengthening surveillance systems, said last week that the new variant JN.1 was being closely investigated. Officials have said that while JN.1 cases have been reported across multiple states in the country, there is no cause of immediate concern. They said that 92 per cent of those infected by JN.1 have opted for home treatment. This indicates that the illness is mild, they pointed out.

Officials further said that there has been no increase in hospitalisation rates and that COVID-19 is an “incidental finding” in those hospitalised due to other medical conditions.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant wrote to states and Union Territories asking for requisite public health measures to be put in place and underlined critical COVID-19 control and management strategies. States have been asked to ensure effective compliance of operational guidelines for COVID-19.

Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) have also been asked to be monitored and reported district-wise for early detection of the rising trend of cases.

