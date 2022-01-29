COVID-19: Delhi reports 4,483 new cases, positivity rate at 7.41%

Delhi on Saturday reported 4,483 new COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate declined further to 7.41 per cent.

A total of 8,807 patients recovered from the virus in the preceding 24 hours, while 28 more deaths were recorded, according to the health bulletin issued by the government.

The national capital had recorded 4,044 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 8.60 per cent. On January 13, Delhi had reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

With the addition of new cases on Saturday, the active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stand at 24,800. Of these, 18,536 patients are in home isolation. A total of 1,633 COVID positive patients are admitted in hospitals, of which 630 are on oxygen support, including 130 patients who are on ventilator, the data showed.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Thursday withdrawn its previous order of weekend curfew and odd-even curbs on shops as daily COVID-19 cases declined in the past few days in the city.

India recorded 2,35,532 in the previous 24 hours as of Saturday morning. The daily positivity rate stood at 13.39 per cent.

