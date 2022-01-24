COVID-19: Delhi reports 5,760 new cases, positivity rate declines to 11.79%

Delhi on Monday reported 5,760 new COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate declined further to 11.79 per cent.



A total of 14,836 patients recovered from the virus in the preceding 24 hours, while 30 more deaths were recorded, according to the health bulletin issued by the government.



The national capital had recorded 9,197 new cases on Sunday, with the positivity rate declining to 13.32 per cent from 16.36 per cent on Saturday. 45 deaths were reported on Saturday, the highest since June 5. On January 13, Delhi had reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.



With the addition of new cases on Monday, the active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 39,380. Of these, 36,838 patients are in home isolation. A total of 2,290 COVID positive patients are admitted in hospitals, of which 808 are on oxygen support, including 160 patients who are on ventilator, the data showed.



India is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the last few weeks, with the country reporting 3,06,064 new cases on Monday.

