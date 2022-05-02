COVID-19: No person can be forced to get vaccination, says SC 

The Supreme Court (SC) has said that no person can be forced to get vaccinated and that people have the right to bodily integrity under Article 21 of the Constitution, which includes the right to refuse vaccination, news agency ANI reported.

The top court also suggested that COVID-19 vaccination policy cannot be called manifestly arbitrary and unreasonable. The government can form policies and impose some conditions for the larger public good, it further added.

The apex court stated conditions imposed by some state governments and organisations that restrict the access of unvaccinated people to public places are “not proportionate” and that they should be recalled given the present scenario.

It stated, “Till numbers are low, we suggest that relevant orders are followed and no restriction is imposed and unvaccinated individuals on public access to public areas or recall the same if not already done.”

The SC also asked the central government to make data regarding adverse effects of coronavirus vaccination from the general public and doctors public on a publicly accessible system without compromising data of individuals. It also said that vaccine trial data should be made available to public without much delay.

The two-judge bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai delivered the judgement on a plea filed by Jacob Puliyel seeking directions for disclosure of data on clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines and post-jab cases.

(With agency inputs)