Covid-19 preparedness in India: States to hold mock drills at hospitals today; top points here

India is all set to conduct mock drills across health facilities in states and union territories to ensure their readiness to deal with a possible outbreak of fresh COVID cases. This comes after a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in China -- mostly due to Bf.7 variant -- and several other countries like the US, UK, and Brazil that has triggered an alarm in many countries, including India.

India’s weekly Covid cases have gone up by 11 per cent as per the latest updates on Tuesday. In the last two months, India consistently reported a drop in cases. Till last week, the average number of new Covid cases in India was under 300 on December 1. It further dropped to 163 last week. In the last 24 hours, 157 fresh Covid cases were reported in India. India’s active caseload is currently at 3,421.

Overseeing the surge in cases in many countries, The Indian government has already adopted precautionary measures to remain safe and vigilant. Here are the top points:

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asked all state health ministers to take part in the mock drill to be conducted to check their readiness.

कल देश में कोविड सम्बंधित अस्पतालों में mock drill होगी। सभी राज्यों के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री भी अपने स्तर पर इसमें भाग लेंगे।



Tomorrow, a mock drill will be conducted throughout country at all COVID hospitals. All States Health Ministers will also take part in this at their level. December 26, 2022

Mandaviya told doctors from the Indian Medical Association that such “exercises would help our operational readiness, help in filling gaps if any and will consequently strengthen our public health response.”

The mock drills will look into hospitals' and health centres’ preparedness, like the availability of health facilities in all districts, the capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU facilities, ventilator-supported beds, and others.

Delhi | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits Safdarjung Hospital to review Covid Mock drill.



Mock drills are being conducted today across the country at all COVID hospitals. pic.twitter.com/4OrorSZyCu — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Besides, it will also look into the human resource capacity in terms of healthcare professionals trained in Covid-19 management, healthcare professionals trained in ventilator management protocol for severe cases, and healthcare workers trained in the operation of medical oxygen plants.

The exercise will also focus on the availability of Advanced and Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) ambulances, testing equipment and reagents and of essential drugs among others.

Teachers of Delhi government schools have been asked to be present at the Delhi airport between December 31 and January 15 to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed by passengers arriving from abroad, an ANI report said.



COVID-19 cases: States’ preparedness

Many states have adopted their own set of measures in order to keep Covid-19 cases at bay, especially with the New Year around.

The Delhi government has approved a budget of Rs 104 crore for hospitals to buy general medicines as part of preparations to deal with any Covid emergency.

On Monday, the Karnataka government readopted the mask mandate and made masks a must at movie theatres and educational institutions. The state government has also asked the elderly to avoid crowded gatherings.

The state government also mandated two doses of Covid vaccination at bars, restaurants, and pubs, ahead of the New Year. It has asked the restaurants and bars to operate only up to the seating capacity, and not to overcrowd during the New Year celebrations.

In Tamil Nadu, the government has asked all private hospitals and labs across to send Covid-positive samples to the government lab for whole genomic sequencing (WGS) to monitor existing variants and detect newer variants.

The West Bengal government said it has adopted a six-point plan that focuses on genomic surveillance, oxygen capacity, testing and emergency responses.

