Covid-19 update: India sees 10,112 fresh Covid-19 infections in 24 hours; 29 deaths

India on Sunday recorded a single-day rise of 10,112 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 67,806, according to Union health ministry data.

This was a 17 per cent compared to a day before, when the country saw about 12,193 cases.

With the fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally stands at 4.48 crore (4,48,91,989). The death toll climbed to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.43 per cent.

At 67,806, the active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,92,854, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India (SII), said that the prevalent strain of Covid is mild, and that the company has already produced 5 to 6 million doses of the Covovax vaccine.

Poonawalla said: "Currently, the COVID strain is not severe; it's just a mild strain. Just for precautionary measures, elderly people can get the booster dose, but it would be their choice whether or not to take it. Five to six million doses of Covovax are available. We will also produce the same amount of Covishield doses in the next two to three months.”

Also Read: ‘Current Covid strain is mild, 5-6 mn Covovax doses already produced,’ says Serum Institute’s CEO Adar Poonawalla

Also Read: 'Pandemic still not over': Centre asks 8 states to keep strict vigil, take pre-emptive action in any area of concern