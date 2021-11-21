COVID-19 vaccine: Over 130 cr doses provided to states, UTs so far

Over 130 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are over 22 crore unutilised COVID vaccine doses still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

"1,30,92,52,950 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. 2,70,93,531 balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered," the MoHFW said.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Meanwhile, India reported 10,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload of COVID-19 cases is the lowest in the 532 days with a tally at 1,22,714.

Also Read: Covid-19: US opens up Covid-19 booster shots to all adults

Also Read: COVID-19 update: India records 10,302 fresh cases, 267 deaths in 24 hours