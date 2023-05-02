Declining trend continues! India logs 3,325 new Covid-19 cases; active cases decrease to 44,175

India has logged 3,325 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, while the active cases have dipped to 44,175 from 47,246 reported on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,564 with 17 deaths, which includes seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Over the last few days, there has been a declining trend seen in the number of new covid cases across the country.

On Monday, India added 4,282 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while the number of active cases dropped to 47,246. Meanwhile, the death toll stood at 5,31,547 with 14 more fatalities.

A day before that, the country had reported 5,874 new coronavirus cases.

The active cases now comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72 per cent, the ministry data revealed on Tuesday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,77,257 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.