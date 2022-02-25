Delhi lifts night curfew, all COVID curbs; schools to function offline from April 1

As coronavirus cases in the national capital decline, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to withdraw all restrictions, including the night curfew, from Monday. Kejriwal also added that schools in the national capital will fully function offline from April 1 onwards.

"DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs," wrote Kejriwal in a tweet.

All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2022

He further added that fine for not wearing face masks has been reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500. Kejriwal conveyed that citizens should continue to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. "Govt will keep strict watch," he stated.

