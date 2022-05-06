Delhi logs 1,656 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, 21.3% higher than yesterday

Delhi reported a 21.3 per cent jump in COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours compared to the previous day, according to the health department bulletin. The national capital reported 1,656 COVID-19 infections on Friday compared to the previous day when it had reported 1,365 infections.

The national capital reported zero COVID-19 related deaths while 1,306 people recovered from the infection.

The number of active cases in the national capital jumped to 6,096, and the positivity rate has dropped to 5.39 per cent from 6.35 per cent on the previous day. The city conducted 30,709 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. Delhi has been reporting over 1,000 coronavirus cases daily for the past ten days.

Delhi reported 4,269 positive patients in home isolation, and 171 patients admitted in the hospital. Out of the 9,590 hospital beds, only 2.17 per cent or 208 beds are occupied according to the health bulletin. The capital vaccinated 24,564 beneficiaries in last 24 hours.

Recently, COVID-19 cases have been surging in the national capital. On Thursday, Delhi reported 1,365 fresh cases of COVID-19.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Wednesday that the number of hospital admissions is still very less and the COVID-19 situation in the city is not so serious at present. Asked if restrictions are needed given the spike in cases, he told reporters at a press conference at the party office that the government is keeping an eye on the situation, and the current scenario doesn't warrant major restrictions.

"We have reserved 10,000 beds in hospital for Covid cases, but less than 200 of those are occupied. So, this is satisfying. And the situation is not so serious at present," he said.

