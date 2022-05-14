Delhi logs 899 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

Delhi on Friday recorded 899 new Covid cases and four more deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months, while the positivity rate stood at 3.34 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The city had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.

The city on Thursday had recorded 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.64 percent.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,99,072 while the death toll has mounted to 26,188.

Delhi had recorded 970 fresh Covid cases at a positivity rate of 3.34 percent and one death on Wednesday.

The city had reported 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate was 4.38 percent.

A total of 26,912 tests were conducted a day earlier, according to the latest health bulletin.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The number of patients under home isolation was 3,288 on Friday, the bulletin said, adding, that there were 4,341 active cases.

There are 9,581 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 163 (1.7 percent) of them are occupied, it said. The number of containment zones as on Friday stood at 1,880, according to the bulletin.

