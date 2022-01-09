Delhi reports 22,751 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 23.53 per cent

Delhi reported 22,751 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while the positivity rate rose to 23.53 per cent.

The national capital also logged 17 deaths in the preceding 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 25,160, according to data by the health department. A total of 96,678 tests were conducted in the preceding 24 hours, while 10,179 patients recovered/ discharged or migrated.

On Saturday, 20,181 infections were reported with positivity rate at 19.60 per cent.

A total of 1,618 Covid patients are in hospitals. Of them, 440 are on oxygen support, including those on ventilator, while 310 patients are admitted in ICU, the data showed.

The city currently has 60,733 active cases of which 35,714 are in home isolation.

(More details to follow.)