Delhi reports 461 fresh COVID cases, 2 deaths as positivity rate climbs to 5.33%

Delhi recorded 461 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, as per the latest Delhi State Health Bulletin. The national capital reported two COVID-19 related deaths, while 269 patients recovered from the injection in Delhi.

The number of active cases in Delhi now stands at 1262. The positivity rate in the national capital has now climbed to 5.33 per cent. The city had conducted 8646 COVID tests in the past 24 hours.

Delhi has been witnessing an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. On Friday, the city reported 366 fresh cases of COVID-19. The national capital reported zero COVID-19 related deaths, while 209 patients recovered from the injection in Delhi. The positivity rate was recorded at 3.95 per cent.

The positivity rate in Delhi has been registered in excess of one per cent since April 4 when it had stood at 1.34 per cent. As the Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.57 per cent on April 1 to 5.33 per cent on April 16.

With an uptick in Covid cases here, district authorities have intensified surveillance and are on alert mode for early detection and containment of people infected with the disease.

Some districts have also planned awareness campaigns from next week. Surveillance teams are active, on alert mode and are monitoring the situation, a senior official of the South District administration told PTI.

"Our surveillance is on. We are focusing more on testing and contact tracing. Symptomatic people are being tested. Contact tracing and surveillance was never stopped and now we are putting more emphasis on it," the official todl the news agency.

The official said that the district administration will further enhance containment strategies and ensure strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks, if suggested by the DDMA in its April 20 meeting.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on April 20 to discuss the rise in Covid cases and also decide upon reimposing the penalty on not wearing face mask.

