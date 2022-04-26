Delhi reports more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate at 4.64%

Delhi on Tuesday reported a rise of over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate declined to 4.64 per cent from 6.42 per cent on the previous day, according to the health department.

With 1,204 cases, the infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,77,091 and the death toll at 26,169 the bulletin stated.

A total of 25,963 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city, it said.

Delhi on Monday saw 1,011 COVID-19 cases, while one person died due to the virus.

The national capital had reported 1,094 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the highest since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.82 per cent and two deaths.

With Delhi witnessing an uptick in coronavirus infections over the past few days, the number of active cases in the city has now increased to 4,508 from 601 on April 11, according to health department data.

There is a total of 114 COVID patients admitted in hospitals (including suspected COVID patients), while 3,190 are recuperating in home isolation, it said. The hospitalisation rate so far has been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, the bulletin stated.

Of the 9,379 beds available for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 130 (1.39 per cent) are occupied, the data showed.

In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government had on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people not wearing masks in public places. The fine will not apply to people travelling together in private four-wheelers, it said.

The government had lifted the fine for not wearing masks on April 12 because of a decline in daily cases.

The decision to bring back the mask mandate and the fine came at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, which devises COVID-19 management policies for the national capital.