Elon Musk says he ‘supposedly’ has COVID-19 again

Elon Musk on Monday took to Twitter to inform that he "supposedly” has COVID-19 again, “but almost no symptoms.”

Terming it as the ‘Virus of Theseus’, the Tesla CEO posted, "Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus. How many gene changes before it’s not Covid-19 anymore? I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms."

To recall, in November 2020, Musk had said that he ‘Most Likely’ had moderate case of COVID-19.

Musk, who is known for his quirky tweets, especially on cyptocurrencies and their movement, which results in the sudden rise or fall of their prices, recently also took to social media to announce that is giving "serious thought" to building a new social media platform.

Musk was responding to a Twitter user's question on whether he would consider building a social media platform consisting of an open source algorithm and one that would prioritize free speech, and where propaganda was minimal.

Musk, a prolific user of Twitter himself, has been critical of the social media platform and its policies of late. He has said the company is undermining democracy by failing to adhere to free speech principles.

His tweet comes a day after he put out a Twitter poll asking users if they believed Twitter adheres to the principle of free speech, to which over 70% voted "no". "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully," he had said.