Fully vaccinated individuals surpass partially vaccinated for the first time: Mansukh Mandaviya

On Wednesday, the number of fully vaccinated individuals surpassed the partially vaccinated population for the first time. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, in a statement, said that this was made possible due to the Hon. Prime Minister's vision of 'Jan-Bhagidari' and "Whole of Government Approach", people's faith and confidence in the government, and the ongoing 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign.



Since January, the country has administered a total of 113.68 crore vaccines and 67,82,042 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours through 1,16,73,459 sessions. Out of which, 75,57,24,081 doses were administered as the first dose, and 38,11,55,604 doses were administered as the second dose.



The number of fully vaccinated individuals reached 38,11,55,604, exceeding those administered a single dose at 37,45,68,477.



From October, the number of people partially vaccinated has been dropping, as the second doses outnumbered the first doses.



Further, the Union Health Minister congratulated the collective spirit of the country on this achievement. In a tweet, he appealed to all eligible citizens to get vaccinated. "We will win the battle against COVID-19 together," he stated.



"The staunch political commitment of the Government of India to protect every citizen from COVID-19 through vaccination has enabled the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive to achieve several feats ever since its inception on January 16, 2021. The nation achieved the distinction of administering 100 crore doses on October 21, 2021. Subsequently, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi gave a clarion call and launched the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign on November 3, 2021, to knock every door and reach out to every household and immunize every citizen against COVID-19 in the spirit of Antyodaya", Mandaviya said.



Healthcare workers are conducting door-to-door vaccinations of eligible people across the country, focusing on districts where less than 50 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated.



The Union Health Minister also assured that there was no shortage of vaccine doses in the country. He urged people to come forward for a second dose and motivated those in their family and community to take both doses.