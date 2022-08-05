Gap between 2nd dose and precaution dose of Covid vaccines reduced on NTAGI's advice: Govt

Based on the recommendations made by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), the interval between the second and the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines was revised from nine months to six months for all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above from July 6, the government informed Parliament on Friday.



In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said as on August 1, a total of 9.07 crore (13 per cent) precaution doses of the Covid vaccines were administered against the due beneficiaries.



The Centre reviews the pace of Covid vaccination and has issued multiple advisories to the states and Union territories to cover the eligible beneficiaries with the precaution doses, the minister said.



The "Har Ghar Dastak 2.0" campaign is being conducted across the country with an objective of vaccinating all due beneficiaries with the second dose and the precaution dose through door-to-door mobilisation and vaccination activity, she added.



Under the "Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava" initiative, from July 15, the precaution dose is available for free to all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above at the government Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) after an interval of six months from the date of administration of the second dose, Pawar said.