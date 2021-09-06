Hetero gets DCGI nod for biosimilar version of Tocilizumab to treat COVID-19

Hetero said on Monday that it has received restricted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the Drug Controller of India (DCGI) to launch a biosimilar version of Tocilizumab. It said that the drug, called Tocira, will be available from September. Tocira is a biosimilar version of Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra that is distributed by Cipla under licence from Roche.

The company is yet to announce the price of the drug but it is expected to be cheaper than Tocilizumab that is priced at Rs 40,600 per injection. COVID-19 patients are required about two injections.

The drug will be marketed by its associate company Hetro Healthcare in India. Its biologics arm Hetero Biopharma will manufacture the drug at its dedicated facilities.

“We are pleased with the approval of Hetero’s Tocilizumab (Tocira) in India. This demonstrates our technical capabilities and commitment to bringing important therapeutics relevant to COVID care. This approval is extremely crucial for supply security in India considering a global shortage of Tocilizumab. We will be working closely with the Government to ensure equitable distribution,” Reddy added.

The company said that the EUA will enable doctors to use the generic Tocilizumab for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised adults who need supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and are receiving systemic corticosteroids.

