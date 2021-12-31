India crosses 145 cr COVID vaccination mark, Mandaviya says 'ending year on great note'

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday announced that India has crossed the milestone of 145 vaccinations so far.



Acknowledging the efforts of healthcare and frontline workers, Mandaviya appreciated them. He wrote, ‘My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year.”

According to the data published by the government, more than 52 lakh (52,29,437) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is also expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.



In total around 11,87,747 1st doses are administered in the country and 40,41,690 2nd doses, the data stated.



4,02,830 senior citizens (over 60 age group) have been fully vaccinated.



The total cumulative vaccination count stands at 1,45,09,24,269.



A report published by PTI stated that Omicron has started replacing the Delta variant in the country in terms of COVID-19 cases and positive international travelers are almost 80 percent Omicron now, said official sources.



Omicron cases in India crossed the 1,000-mark today settling at 1,270 on the back of Maharashtra reporting the highest number of cases across the country. Maharashtra has topped this tally with 450 cases, followed by Delhi (320), Kerala (109), Gujarat (97) and Rajasthan (69).

