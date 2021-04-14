India records highest ever spike at 1.84 lakh new Covid cases, 1,073 deaths

India recorded the highest ever daily case rise at 1,84,372 and 1,027 deaths as the second coronavirus wave continues to wreak havoc across the country. A total of 82,339 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. As of April 14, the total case tally stands at 1.38 crore; total recoveries 1.2 crore; active cases 13.6 lakh; and 1.72 lakh patients have died.

Vaccination conducted across the country stands at 11.1 crore.This includes 90,48,079 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 55,80,569 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,01,33,706 frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 50,09,457 FLWs who have taken the second dose. Besides, 3,55,65,610 and 8,17,955 beneficiaries aged between 45 and 60 have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 4,24,18,287 and 24,60,262 individuals aged above 60 have taken the first and second dose respectively.

India is the second most affected country due to coronavirus in the world. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data suggests India has tested 26,06,18,866 Covid-19 samples so far, including 14,11,758 tests conducted on Tuesday. Maharashtra remains the most affected state, followed by UP, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi. Maharashtra not only has the highest cases and deaths in the country but also has one of the highest test positivity rates in the world.

India's drug regulator on Tuesday granted permission for restricted emergency use of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V with certain conditions while stating that Dr Reddy's Laboratories will import the vaccine for use in the country.

With this, India has approved three vaccines to be administered to people, including Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute's Covishield. Covaxin and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca were given the emergency use authorisation for two COVID-19 vaccines in January.

India has also fast-tracked emergency use approval for eligible foreign-produced shots against COVID-19, in a move to expand its basket of vaccines amid the "highest" surge in infections in the country and speed up the inoculation drive.

