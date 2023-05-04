India reports 3,962 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, active caseload at 36,244

India saw a single-day increase of 3,962 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data published on Thursday. The active cases in the country have decreased to 36,244 from 40,177.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,606 with 22 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, which includes seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Covid-19 cases have been on a rise in the last two days. On Wednesday, the country saw a slight increase in daily Covid-19 cases, with 3,720 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours after registering about 3,325 new infections a day before.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,60,678) on Thursday.

The active cases now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,92,828 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.