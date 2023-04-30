India reports 5,874 new Covid cases, 18% lesser than yesterday

India witnessed a dip in the daily Covid-19 caseload on Sunday as it saw a single-day rise of 5,874 new infections, while the active case count dropped to 49,015, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll from the pandemic on Sunday increased to 5,31,533 with 25 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.31 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 4.25 per cent.

The Covid-19 tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,45,389)

As per the health ministry website, the active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease went up to 4,43,64,841 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

On Saturday, the country saw 7,171 fresh Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths.

