India to open COVID-19 vaccination for 12-18 years age group in October

Cadila Healthcare's ZyCoV-D, the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for children in India, will be available from next month

Cadila Healthcare's ZyCoV-D vaccine is the only one approved for children in India Cadila Healthcare's ZyCoV-D vaccine is the only one approved for children in India

All Indian children aged 12 or older will become eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations from next month, when drug maker Cadila Healthcare launches its ZyCoV-D product, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The world's first DNA-based Covid-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D won emergency authorisation from Indian regulators last month. From October, the company, better known as Zydus Cadila, will produce 10 million doses a month.

The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources sought anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to media. The vaccine is the only one approved for children in India, which has given a total of 825.9 million doses to adults among its population of nearly 1.4 billion.

