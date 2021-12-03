Karnataka govt issues fresh Covid guidelines amid Omicron-related cases; check details

After two cases of Covid-19's newly-discovered variant named as Omicron were detected in Karnataka, the state government has issued fresh virus-related guidelines to mitigate public movement.

As per the new order, the Karnataka government has postponed all events in educational institutes till January 15. Citizens will be allowed into theatres, multiplexes, shopping malls only if they're fully vaccinated. No change in number of people (max 500) allowed to attend marriage functions, said Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

All government servants will have to be fully vaccinated, as per the new guidelines.

The decisions were taken at an emergency meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with experts, senior ministers and officials on Friday in the wake of two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in the state.

Out of the two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus that have been detected in the State, one 66-year old is a South African national who had left the country after testing negative, while the other is a local person -- a doctor aged 46, with no travel history.

Five contacts of the doctor have also tested positive and their samples have been sent for genomic sequencing.

Health Minister K Sudhakar is also holding a meeting with Directors, Deans, HOD's of all departments of all Government Medical Colleges and Medical Superintendents, ahead of the Chief meeting.

"The Chief Minister will chair a meeting with senior Ministers, officials and experts, the government is seized of the matter and is on top of the measures that need to be taken, no need to worry or have unnecessary confusions or speculations," Sudhakar had said on Thursday night.

The CM on Thursday had met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and discussed administering a booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 to health workers.